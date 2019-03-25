Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds wax statue to be unveiled on this date

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s wax statue is on its way to Hyderabad and fans of the actor are pretty excited to witness it. The statue is coming from Madame Tussauds Museum, Singapore and for the first time ever, the management of the museum is hosting a prestigious and a huge event to unveil the statue.

The curtain will be raised by actor Mahesh Babu himself on March 25 at Aisan Mahesh Babu Cinemas, Gachhibowli. The theatre is being decked up for the event. The family of the actor, very few guests from the film industry and friends will be attending this event. Usually, such will be restricted to VIPs. But for the first time, the public will have a chance to witness the beauty of the wax statue.

Well, unfortunately, not every fan of Mahesh is allowed to the event. The actor has said that he doesn’t want too much crowd at the theatre as it would be difficult for them to handle and manage thousands of people at one place. A set of special and skilled fans are selected by Team Mahesh Babu and Madame Tussauds through sketching and other contests.

The special set of selected fans came out with the best artwork of Mahesh Babu that looks like the wax idol. After Mahesh Babu unveils his wax idol, all these Superstar fans will get an opportunity to take selfies with the wax idol of Mahesh Babu till 6 pm in AMB Cinemas. The event will be telecast live on all the television channels and social media platforms.