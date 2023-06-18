topStoriesenglish2623294
POOJAPURA RAVI

Malayalam Actor Poojapura Ravi, Who Worked In 800 Films, Dies

Veteran Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi, who is known for his comic and character roles in Malayalam cinema during the 80s and 90s, breathed his last at the age of 86 on Sunday. 

  • Actor Poojapura Ravi Dies Aged 86
  • He acted in over 300 films
  • Details about his funeral is not known

Thiruvananthapuram: One of the senior most actors of Malayalam film industry Poojapura Ravi passed away at Marayoor in Idukki district on Sunday. He was 86. Ravi who was living in his ancestral residence at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram shifted to his daughter`s residence at Marayoor in Idukki district after his son Harikumar and family shifted to Dublin in Ireland due to the professional commitments.

Poojapura Ravi acted in more than 800 movies. His last movie was 'Guppy' in which pan India actor, Tovino Thomas was the hero. He commenced his career through 'Kalanilayam' drama troupe of late NK Achary who was one of the doyens of Malayalam theatres. Ravi then migrated to the film industry and was a presence in almost all the movies.

The actor was given a sendoff in December 2022 when he was shifting his residence from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki.

The funeral of the deceased actor is not yet finalised and relatives said that it will be announced later.

