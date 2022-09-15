Nagarjuna breaks silence on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce, says 'we can’t keep moping about it...it's gone'!

New Delhi: South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's massive release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Recently, in a conversation with Pinkvilla.com, Nagarjuna opened up on reports on his son Naga Chaitanya's separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Nagarjuna told the entertainment portal, "He (Naga) is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate. We can’t keep moping about it. It’s gone. It's out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life."

Talking about south movies being remade these days by Bollywood, Nagarjuna said, "They should stop remaking films. Everybody is seeing all the films on OTT. They should stop, I am telling you. Everybody sees it, and comparisons happen. They should stop remaking films. I personally wouldn’t want to do remakes."

Coming back to Sam and Naga, in October last year, the couple announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts. The news of their separation did break a million hearts.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.