New Delhi: While netizens await the release of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Kushi', Allu Arjun, in his style, couldn't contain his excitement either. Recently, the 69th National Award announced its winners and Allu Arjun was one of the winners who won the Best Actor Award for his phenomenal successful film Pushpa: The Rise. Vijay Deverakonda took to his social account and congratulated Allu Arjun on winning the national award.

Referring to Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming release 'Kushi', Allu Arjun replied to the wishes of Vijay Deverakonda in his way and commented,"Thank you sooooooo muchhh my sweetest brotherrrr...I am very KUSHI right now"

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While the film has been making headlines for its trailer and songs, it has also left everyone talking about the chemistry of the lead cast. The film is all set to win hearts and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

