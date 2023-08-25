trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653548
NewsEntertainmentRegional
ALLU ARJUN

National Film Awards 2023: Check Out Allu Arjun's Heartwarming Reply to Vijay Deverakonda's Congratulatory Wish

The 69th National Awards accredited actor Allu Arjun with the 'Best Actor' Award for his phenomenal successful film Pushpa: The Rise. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • ‘Kushi’ stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu
  • The film is all set to win hearts across theaters on September 1, 2023
Follow Us

Trending Photos

National Film Awards 2023: Check Out Allu Arjun's Heartwarming Reply to Vijay Deverakonda's Congratulatory Wish Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi:  While netizens await the release of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Kushi',  Allu Arjun, in his style, couldn't contain his excitement either. Recently, the 69th National Award announced its winners and Allu Arjun was one of the winners who won the Best Actor Award for his phenomenal successful film Pushpa: The Rise. Vijay Deverakonda took to his social account and congratulated Allu Arjun on winning the national award.

Referring to Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming release 'Kushi', Allu Arjun replied to the wishes of Vijay Deverakonda in his way and commented,"Thank you sooooooo muchhh my sweetest brotherrrr...I am very KUSHI right now"


Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While the film has been making headlines for its trailer and songs, it has also left everyone talking about the chemistry of the lead cast. The film is all set to win hearts and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train