New Delhi: Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's pictures from their vacation to Spain are taking over the internet. The couple looks absolutely adorable in all the pictures and fans are absolutely in love with their chemistry.

Vignesh has been sharing updates of their romantic getaway on social media quite often and the recent pictures are one of the fans' favourites. The couple can be seen striking romantic poses on the streets of Spain and are too much lost in each other's eyes.

Taking these pictures to Instagram, Vignesh wrote in the caption, "Love Life Some lovely pictures from the super talented Spanish Photographer" Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

The couple has been blessing our feed with romantic pictures ever since they started their honeymoon. They tied the knot on June 9th this year. Their wedding documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' will be releasing on Netflix soon.

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be next seen in 'Jawan' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She also has 'Gold', 'Iraivan', 'Godfather', 'Connect', and 'Lady Superstar 75' in her kitty.