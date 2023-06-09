Vignesh Shivan Shares Unseen Pics Of Nayanthara And Twins On 1st Anniversary

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara, a popular celebrity couple, are currently relishing their journey into parenthood with their twin boys, who were born last year. The couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022, and are now commemorating their first wedding anniversary. Vignesh and Nayanthara welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, through surrogacy about four months after their marriage. On this special occasion, the filmmaker shared endearing photographs of his wife with the twins and accompanied them with a heartfelt message.

Reflecting on the passing of a year with their “blessed family,” Vignesh shared how it has empowered him to provide them with a fulfilling life. He also acknowledged that the past year was filled with a lot of “moments, ups and downs, unexpected setbacks and testing times.”

The anniversary post pictures showcase Nayanthara with the twins. While the first picture shows Nayanthara tenderly holding one of her sons, the subsequent photos show the three of them twinning in cream-coloured outfits.

Vignesh’s Special Note On First Marriage Anniversary

In his special note on their first marriage anniversary, Vignesh, while mentioning his wife and twins, wrote, “1 year filled with a lotta moments ! Lotta Ups and downs Unexpected setbacks ! Testing times ! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested ! holding everything together , together with my - My Uyirs & Ulagams The strength given by the family makes all the difference ! blessed with the best of people striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that’s needed for hustlers like me.”

He also shared a short note asking “negative comment addicts” to avoid his post.

Check out the post here:

Fans immediately took to the comment section and showered the couple with love and blessings on their special day.

Nayanthara And Vignesh’s Marriage

The couple got married in a grand ceremony last year in June in the presence of friends and family members. Many prominent celebrities including actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, and Atlee among others attended the wedding. A few months after their marriage, the couple shared the news of their twin boys’ arrival through surrogacy. Eager to introduce their precious bundles of joy to the world, they unveiled their names and adorable pictures on various social media platforms.