Tirupati temple

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan head to Tirupati temple a day after marriage ceremony!

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan marriage: The stunning South actress Nayanthara and longtime beau Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022, Thursday in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding was solemnised in the presence of family members, close friends and biggies from the showbiz industry.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: A day after their wedding, director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at the holy Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday. Sources said the couple left for Tirupati early on Friday morning and had darshan of Lord Balaji there.

Vignesh Shivan, during a press conference to announce his wedding, had said that they had originally planned to get married at Tirupati but then had to drop the idea due to logistic issues.

While Vignesh wore a traditional veshti and white shirt, Nayanthara was seen wearing a yellow saree.

On Thursday, Vignesh Shivan wed the love of his life, actress Nayanthara, at a grand and glittering ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of close family members and a host of friends from the film industry.

Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 a.m. even as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newlywed couple.

 

