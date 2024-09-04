NTR Jr. And Janhvi Kapoor Ignite The Dance Floor With 'Daavudi' From Devara

New Delhi: The highly anticipated third single from the action-packed drama ‘Devara: Part 1’ has arrived, and it's already causing a buzz. Titled ‘Daavudi’, this vibrant track is set to make waves with its infectious energy and dynamic choreography.

Choreographed by the talented Sekhar VJ, ‘Daavudi’ features a dazzling performance from NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor. Shot against a breathtaking water backdrop with a troupe of over 200 dancers, the song showcases the stars' electrifying dance moves, making it a must-watch.

The track is brought to life by the voices of Nakash Aziz and Akasa in Hindi, promising to become a chart-topping hit. Fans of NTR Jr. can look forward to seeing him dazzle once again with his impressive dance skills.

The release of ‘Daavudi’ follows the intense ‘Fear Song’ and the melodious ‘Dheere Dheere’, both of which have already garnered significant attention. The full film, ‘Devara’, is set to hit theaters on September 27th, aiming to set new standards in Indian cinema.

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting the film. Don't miss out on the magic—catch ‘Daavudi’ now at