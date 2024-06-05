On World Environment Day, Allu Arjun Urges All To 'Make Our Home A Better Place'

New Delhi: The National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is all set to entice his fans with the upcoming entertainer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Besides ruling the big screens, he is also keen on spreading awareness about societal and environmental concerns. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor is spreading awareness about saving our earth.

Taking to his social media, Allu Arjun shared a story while spreading awareness on World Environment Day. Sharing a beautiful picture of earth, he jotted down the caption -

"LET'S ALL MAKE OUR HOME A BETTER PLACE TOGETHER"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the global release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The film helmed by Sukumar also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and will be released in cinemas on August 15th, 2024.