Pawan Kalyan shines in the power-packed teaser of ‘Vakeel Saab’- Watch

New Delhi: The teaser of Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated movie ‘Vakeel Saab’ dropped on Thursday (January 14). Directed by Sriram Venu, it is a Telugu remake of 2016’s ‘Pink’ which starred Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

In the teaser, superstar Pawan Kalyan can be seen performing action sequences dressed in a lawyer’s attire. He will be essaying the role of Amitabh in the movie. The teaser, however, bars from revealing much about the plot or its execution.

Sharing the YouTube link of the teaser, the official handle of production company Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted, “The Power Star’s SWAG #VakeelSaabTeaser. Powerstar @PawanKalyan #SriramVenu @shrutihaasan @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali @AnanyaNagalla @SVC_official @BayViewProjOffl @BoneyKapoor @MusicThaman #VakeelSaab.”

Have a look at the teaser:

The teaser garnered much traction on social media since it was dropped. It has gained more than 4 million views on YouTube itself.

The movie will feature Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla who will reprise the roles of Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang from the Hindi version. 'Vakeel Saab' is produced by Boney Kapoor, ‘Dil’ Raju and Sirish.

‘Vakeel Saab’ will be Pawan Kalyan’s first movie after he took a two-year long sabbatical following the failure of his 2018 movie ‘Agnyaathavaasi’. During his break, the actor focused on his political career, as the chief and founder of the Jana Sena Party.

The release date of ‘Vakeel Saab’ is yet to be announced.