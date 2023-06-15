topStoriesenglish2621941
NewsEntertainmentRegional
VINAYAKAN

Plea Filed Against Malayalam Actor Vinayakan For Abusing Co-Passenger In Indigo Flight

A petition has been filed by a co-passenger who was allegedly abused by Malayalam actor Vinayakan while he was waiting to board an Indigo flight at Goa airport.

Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:31 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Plea filed against actor Vinayakan
  • Malayalam actor accused of abusing co-passenger
  • Plea seeks action by Indigo Airlines against actor

Trending Photos

Plea Filed Against Malayalam Actor Vinayakan For Abusing Co-Passenger In Indigo Flight

Kochi: A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking directions to be issued to Indigo Airlines to take action against Malayalam cine actor Vinayakan for allegedly abusing a co-passenger who was waiting to board a flight operated by the airline. The plea was moved by the co-passenger who was allegedly abused by Vinayakan while he was waiting to board an Indigo flight at Goa airport.

The petitioner claimed that he was watching a video while waiting to board the flight, when Vinayakan, who was boarding the same flight, started to abuse him while accusing him of shooting the actor's video.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur's Kiss In Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Sparks Controversy, Leaves Viewers In Disbelief
 

 

The petitioner contended that even though he explained that he did not take any video and told the actor if he wishes he can check his phone, Vinayakan kept on abusing him. The court after going through the plea directed the petitioner`s counsel to implead Vinayakan as a respondent in the petition.

The petitioner further pointed out that "deeply upset" with the events, he approached the airline, but did not get a positive response from them and then filed a complaint before the Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation through the Airsewa portal.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Forcibly Kissed By Fan At Event, Viral Video Leaves Netizens Upset
 

 

That too did not make much headway as it was closed with a reply from the Customer Experience Expert of Indigo Airlines, that they have limited role once the passenger is off the flight.

It was after that the petitioner approached the High Court seeking a direction to Indigo Airlines and Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider his compliant and representation within a time frame to be fixed by the court.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile