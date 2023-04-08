topStoriesenglish2592841
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PONNIYIN SELVAN 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Song 'Veera Raja Veera' Weaves Magic Of Rahman With Gulzar's Words

The track features a melodious use of the tabla and veena, both instruments complementing the 'murkiyaan' in the melodious voices of Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal and Arman Dehlvi.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 11:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The track features a melodious use of the tabla and veena, both instruments complementing the 'murkiyaan' in the melodious voices of Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal and Arman Dehlvi.
  • The Hindi lyrics for the song have been penned by Gulzar, who has earlier delivered knockout albums with Rahman for 'Guru', 'Dil Se..' and 'Saathiya', among other such notable films.

Trending Photos

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Song 'Veera Raja Veera' Weaves Magic Of Rahman With Gulzar's Words

New Delhi: The song 'Veera Raja Veera' -- the second to be released from the Mani Ratnam spectacle 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' -- was shared by the film's makers on Saturday.

Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman has composed the track, picturised on Karthi, Trisha and Shobita Dhulipala against the backdrop of warships sailing across the high seas. It is based on a traditional Shiva Stuti in Raag Adaana of the Dagarvani tradition of Dhrupad.

 

The track features a melodious use of the tabla and veena, both instruments complementing the 'murkiyaan' in the melodious voices of Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal and Arman Dehlvi.

The Hindi lyrics for the song have been penned by Gulzar, who has earlier delivered knockout albums with Rahman for 'Guru', 'Dil Se..' and 'Saathiya', among other such notable films.

'Ponniyin Selvan: 2', which is sequel of 'PS-1', 2022's highest-grossing Tamil film, has been helmed by the National Award-winning maker of classic hits, Mani Ratnam.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's timeless Tamil novel, 'Ponniyin Selvan', the film will be released in cinemas worldwide on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?