Prabhas fans take the internet by storm, burst firecrackers to celebrate ‘Bahubali’ actor’s birthday! Watch

New Delhi: Be it Bahubali 1 & 2, Darling, Eeswar, Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and many more, Prabhas is a star who enjoys a huge fan following all around the globe. The pan India star has portrayed different kinds of characters in his vibrant filmography, which has always brought a distinct charm to the screen making millions of hearts fall for him.

As the actor is celebrating his birthday today, a huge crowd of his fans came outside his home to show their love and were seen shouting and hooting his name by saying Happy Birthday Darling. His fans also came on the streets and were seen burning firecrackers to celebrate his birthday. Moreover, they took over the whole social media while showering tons of love on their favorite star and making it shine at the top in an ongoing trend. With #HappyBirthdayPrabhas and Happy Birthday Darling, the netizens expressed their love for Prabhas on their social media handles. Apart from this his fans were also seen expressing their love for the release of his Billa movie on the occasion of his birthday and making it a trend #Billa4k.

See the tweets here

Sree Ramulu out of control pic.twitter.com/0ySqUjMVj3 — (@tejarebel10) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for Salaar which is all set to be released in 2023. In Adipurush, Prabhas will be starring alongside Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. In Project K, he will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' in his kitty.