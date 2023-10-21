trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678193
PRABHAS

Prabhas Fans To Build Actor's Biggest Cut-Out Ahead Of His Birthday

Preparations are already in full swing, and videos capturing the early stages of this grand endeavor are beginning to emerge on the internet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Prabhas Fans To Build Actor's Biggest Cut-Out Ahead Of His Birthday Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Prabhas, with his striking screen presence, versatile acting skills, and dedication to his craft, has really become a beloved figure in the film industry. He is truly a fan’s favourite and his fans never miss the opportunity to shower an abundance of love on their favourite superstar.

With the actor's birthday approaching, fans are gearing up to celebrate it with a colossal cutout, poised to become India's largest. Preparations are already in full swing, and videos capturing the early stages of this grand endeavor are beginning to emerge on the internet.

In this video, fans are seen on the move to create this massive cut-out. The collective enthusiasm and profound emotional connection displayed by Prabhas' fans stand as compelling evidence of their unwavering love and devotion towards their beloved idol. The sheer grandeur of their gatherings serves as a vivid testament to the immense influence that Prabhas has wielded over their lives.

On the work front, he will be next seen in the highly anticipated, ‘Salaar’ apart from which he also has ‘Kalki- 2898 AD’ which is surely a project with one of the biggest ensembles of the cast.  

