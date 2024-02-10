trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2719986
PRABHAS

Prabhas Gears Up for 'Kalki' After Salaar Success, Fans Say 'Cannot Wait...'

After the roaring success of Salaar, which saw Prabhas mesmerizing audiences with his intense performance, superstar is now setting his sights on his next project, Kalki, where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: After the roaring success of Salaar, which saw Prabhas mesmerizing audiences with his intense performance, superstar is now setting his sights on his next project, Kalki, where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone.

The announcement of Prabhas starring in 'Kalki' had already sent waves of excitement through his fan bases and after the massive success of his film 'Salaar',the  anticipation for the film Kalki is already reaching a fever pitch. Taking to social media, fans write "Prabhas left cash register ringing in Salaar, can not wait for the same to happen with Kalki!"

Another writes "Prabhas was superb in Salaar, cannot wait to see him in Kalki." Another writes "Absolutely loved  Prabhas's performance in Salaar; now eagerly anticipating his electrifying presence in Kalki!" A fan writes "Prabhas's stellar performance in Salaar had audiences hooked; now, I can not wait for Kalki to release. #Darling". Another writes "I am excited about Prabhas in Kalki after Salaar’s massive success! Want to see my big screen hero back again."

Kalki is expected to be a high-octane action thriller, with both Prabhas and Deepika reportedly undergoing rigorous training for their roles. The film is said to feature jaw-dropping action sequences and an intriguing storyline that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. As fans eagerly await more updates and glimpses from the sets of Kalki, one thing is certain: the anticipation for Prabhas starring in Kalki  is palpable.

