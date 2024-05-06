Prabhas To Treat His Little Fans With Web Series 'Baahubali; The Crown of Blood,' Show To Premiere On THIS Date

New Delhi: Pan India Superstar Prabhas is among the most loved superstars in the nation. Be it the Baahubali series, Saaho, or the recently released global blockbuster 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', his global popularity keeps on rising with the sensational blockbusters. The darling star of the nation not only enjoys a massive and crazy fan following among the audiences of every section and generation, but the craze and love for Prabhas among the children is also unmatchable.

The superstar generated a vast level of fan following among the kids owing to his performance, electrifying screen presence, and charisma in the character of 'Baahubali' in the globally celebrated franchise. After 7 years of release, 'Baahubali' starring Prabhas in the titular role and helmed by SS Rajamouli is getting released in an animated version as a web series with the title 'Baahubali; The Crown of Blood'. The craze for Prabhas as Baahubali among the fans and the audiences is at its peak as the superstar owns the character.

With the animated web series gearing up for its release on May 17th, 2024, on the leading digital platform, the show is primed to be a true blue summer treat from the darling star for the fans, especially the kids. Everyone will get to see another hero avatar of the animated Prabhas as Baahubali, and previously, two films in the Baahubali series were also summer blockbusters.

The excitement is at its peak to watch Baahubali again, this time on home screens, in digital format. Talking about Prabhas, the superstar who was last seen in 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', is gearing up for the release of his next biggest film, 'Kalki 2898 AD' on June 27th.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will also be seen in 'The Raja Saab' with Malavika Mohanan, 'Spirit' with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and 'Salaar 2'.