Pushpa 2 On OTT: Allu Arjun Starrer Will Be Streaming On This Platform

Mumbai: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently dominating the box office, setting new benchmarks with its exceptional opening collections. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster has not only captivated audiences but also become a cultural phenomenon. With its larger-than-life characters, gripping storyline, and powerful performances, the film has cemented itself as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

While fans continue to flock to theatres to witness the spectacle on the big screen, others are eagerly awaiting its OTT release. According to reports, Pushpa 2 will stream on Netflix, with the platform securing its digital rights for a significant amount. The streaming release, however, is expected only after the film concludes its theatrical run.

On its opening day, Pushpa 2 created history by becoming the highest Hindi opener, overtaking Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film earned ₹67 crore in Hindi alone, surpassing Jawan’s ₹64 crore day-one collection. The Telugu version contributed an astounding ₹95.1 crore, while the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions added ₹13 crore collectively, bringing the total to ₹175 crore on its first day.

Why Pushpa 2 Is A Must-Watch

Directed by Sukumar, the movie takes forward the journey of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, who delivers a career-defining performance. His portrayal of Pushpa—a rugged, determined, and unpredictable character—has become iconic. Sukumar’s direction brilliantly captures the essence of the story, blending action, drama, and emotion. Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Arjun brings unmatched charisma and intensity, owning every frame he’s in. His powerful dialogues and unique mannerisms have made the character unforgettable. Rashmika Mandanna, returning as Srivalli, Rashmika provides the emotional balance to Pushpa’s fiery personality. Her subtle yet impactful performance has won hearts once again.

Fahadh Faasil playing the menacing Banwar Singh Shekhawat, Fahadh is a standout performer. His layered portrayal of the antagonist keeps the audience hooked.

OTT Release Details

Netflix has acquired the digital rights to Pushpa 2, ensuring a global audience for the film once it becomes available on the platform. While an official release date has not been announced, the OTT premiere is expected a few months after its theatrical run.