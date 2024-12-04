Advertisement
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA

Pushpa 3: Vijay Deverakonda Likely to Join Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Franchise As Villain

Vijay Deverakonda to join Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 3: an old post of the Liger star starts the speculation.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pushpa 3: Vijay Deverakonda Likely to Join Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Franchise As Villain Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Pushpa is only getting more excited each day. As fans are thrilled to watch Pushpa 2: The Rise, there are exciting reports suggesting that Pushpa 3, the much-anticipated third instalment in the Pushpa series, might see a new addition to its star-studded cast. Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is rumoured to play the antagonist opposite Allu Arjun’s iconic character. Yes, you read it right.

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise and the upcoming buzz around Pushpa: The Rule, the makers seem intent on taking the franchise to new heights. According to netizens and fans, Vijay Deverakonda is in talks to play a strong, layered villain, which could mark his first significant foray into playing a negative role.

The crew members of Pushpa 2: The Rule shared the news that Pushpa 3 is confirmed. Picture shared by Manobala Vijayabalan can see sound designer Resul Pookutty with the rest of the crew in front of a screen with the third film's title Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The caption read," #Pushpa3 CONFIRMED".

The possibility of Vijay being the antagonist in Pushpa 3: The Rampage is after an old post of the Liger star himself hinting at the involvement with the film. In 2021, the star took to his X account to wish Pushpa director Sukumar and mentioned," Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness! 

Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs.2021 - The Rise. 2022 - The Rule, 2023 - The Rampage".

While neither Vijay nor the producers have officially confirmed the news,  going by his old post it only hinted that the discussions are in advanced stages. 

If finalised, this will be a remarkable shift for Vijay Deverakonda, who has established himself as a romantic and action hero in films like Arjun Reddy and Liger. Taking on a villainous role could allow him to showcase a new dimension of his acting skills and add to the franchise’s intensity.

