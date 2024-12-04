Pushpa 3: Vijay Deverakonda Likely to Join Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Franchise As Villain

Mumbai: Pushpa is only getting more excited each day. As fans are thrilled to watch Pushpa 2: The Rise, there are exciting reports suggesting that Pushpa 3, the much-anticipated third instalment in the Pushpa series, might see a new addition to its star-studded cast. Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is rumoured to play the antagonist opposite Allu Arjun’s iconic character. Yes, you read it right.

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise and the upcoming buzz around Pushpa: The Rule, the makers seem intent on taking the franchise to new heights. According to netizens and fans, Vijay Deverakonda is in talks to play a strong, layered villain, which could mark his first significant foray into playing a negative role.

The crew members of Pushpa 2: The Rule shared the news that Pushpa 3 is confirmed. Picture shared by Manobala Vijayabalan can see sound designer Resul Pookutty with the rest of the crew in front of a screen with the third film's title Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The caption read," #Pushpa3 CONFIRMED".

The possibility of Vijay being the antagonist in Pushpa 3: The Rampage is after an old post of the Liger star himself hinting at the involvement with the film. In 2021, the star took to his X account to wish Pushpa director Sukumar and mentioned," Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness!

Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs.2021 - The Rise. 2022 - The Rule, 2023 - The Rampage".

While neither Vijay nor the producers have officially confirmed the news, going by his old post it only hinted that the discussions are in advanced stages.

Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness!



Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs



2021 - The Rise

2022 - The Rule

2023 - The Rampage pic.twitter.com/lxNt45NS0o — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 11, 2022

If finalised, this will be a remarkable shift for Vijay Deverakonda, who has established himself as a romantic and action hero in films like Arjun Reddy and Liger. Taking on a villainous role could allow him to showcase a new dimension of his acting skills and add to the franchise’s intensity.