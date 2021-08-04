Ram Charan-Ajay Devgn's RRR theme song 'Dosti' trends in all languages - Watch

New Delhi: Makers of the magnum opus 'RRR' recently unveiled the massive theme song of the film titled, 'Dosti' in all 5 languages, all of which went on-trend on YouTube Top 10!

Check out the playlist here:

The theme song gives us an insight into the great camaraderie enjoyed by lead actors. The massive songs have garnered roughly 25 Million views in just a matter of 3 days, which is praiseworthy.

The theme song trending on social media in all 5 languages, further makes the film a true blue Pan-India project, which is showered with love across all industries.

The film has an ensemble cast from multiple industries and boasts of names like NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India's most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on the festive occasion of Dussehra, October 13, 2021.