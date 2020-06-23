हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Krishna and his Leela

Rana Daggubati introduces Satya, Radha from 'Krishna and his Leela' in first look teaser - Watch

Rana Daggubati, who has backed the project shared the first look teaser introducing two main characters - Satya and Radha.

Rana Daggubati introduces Satya, Radha from 'Krishna and his Leela' in first look teaser - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ravikanth Perepu's second directorial venture 'Krishna and his Leela' after Telugu thriller 'Kshanam' (2016) is creating the right kind of buzz ahead of its release. The venture has been co-written by Sidhu Jonnalagadda, who is playing the lead in the movie. 

It is produced by Suresh Productions, Viacom 18, and Sanjay Reddy. 

Rana Daggubati, who has backed the project shared the first look teaser introducing two main characters - Satya and Radha. 

Watch it here:

The Telugu drama features Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti in lead roles along with Sidhu Jonnalagadda.

It will stream on an OTT platform.

 

