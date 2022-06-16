NewsEntertainmentRegional
RANA DAGGUBATI

Rana Daggubati shares 'first four minutes' glimpse of 'Virata Parvam' - WATCH!

The four-minute-long video clip of 'Virata Parvam' introduces the character of Sai Pallavi. 

Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

New Delhi: South actor Rana Daggubati has shared the 'first four minutes' video cli of his highly-anticipated movie 'Virata Parvam' with his fans and loved ones. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 17.

 

"The First 4 Minutes of VIRATAPARVAM... TheBirthofVennela out now. IN CINEMAS FROM TOMORROW' captioned the 'Bahubali' actor on Instagram.

The four-minute-long video clip introduces the character of Sai Pallavi. Titled 'Birth of Vennela', the clip gives a glimpse of the birth of Sai Pallavi's character, born amid a devastating storm and gunfires. She is named Vennela.

However, the last scene of the video where a female Naxalite played by actor Nivetha Pethuraju gets shot while holding baby Venella in her arms is the most heart-wrenching one, giving goosebumps.

Helmed by Venu Udugula, 'Virata Parvam' takes us back to the 1990s during the Naxalite movement in Telangana. The movie narrates a love story against the backdrop of this movement. Rana Daggubati plays the role of Comrade Ravanna while Sai Pallavi's Vennela is his love interest who secretly admires the writings of Ravanna, a Naxalite activist.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati)

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, 'Virata Parvam' also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in titular roles.

Rana Daggubati was last seen in the film 'Bheemla Nayak' while his co-star Sai Pallavi announced her upcoming film in the previous month titled 'Gargi' which follows the story of a woman fighting for justice. 

