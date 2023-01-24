topStoriesenglish2565344
NAATU NAATU

RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' Bags An Oscar Nomination!

The 'Naatu Naatu' song is composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The 'Naatu Naatu' song is composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
  • The song has already added golden feathers to its cap by winning the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards and it has now entered the Oscars by bagging a nomination in the 'Best Original Song' category.

RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' Bags An Oscar Nomination!

New Delhi: Finally! It's time... RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' has entered the Oscars nominations. The song has already added golden feathers to its cap by winning the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards and it has now entered the Oscars by bagging a nomination in the 'Best Original Song' category.

The 'Naatu Naatu' song is composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

'Naatu Naatu' is the second Indian language song to collect a Golden Globe award. A decade earlier, the song 'Jai Ho' from the 2008 movie 'Slumdog Millionaire' won a Golden Globe in the category of Best Score-Motion Picture.

Fans all over are over the top as this song has indeed made India proud.

