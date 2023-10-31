New Delhi: In fact, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire's teaser offered a brief peek into the exciting and action-packed world of the film. The biggest action director in the business, Prashanth Neel, is directing this movie, so it's inevitable that it will feature action never seen before—something the director has always wanted.

A source close to prodution revealed, "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is his biggest action film to date. Prashanth Neel always wanted to make an action spectacle which has never been seen in the Indian film industry and he feels that this is the best of his work in this domain. It is Prashanth Neel's most ambitious action spectacle."

The KGF universe is made up of Prashanth Neel's unique dynamic action universe. Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire is also hailed as the biggest action movie since it will be Prashanth Neel's first working with Prabhas, the star of Baahubali, after he created the biggest action franchise, KGF. After watching this, viewers can be sure that the director will present a completely new and unique cinematic extravaganza for them to enjoy on the big screen.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.

Neel is best known for directing the KGF films, which are two of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Both films are known for their over-the-top action sequences, and Neel has promised that Salaar will be even more ambitious than KGF.

Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, and he is known for his roles in action films such as Baahubali and Saaho. Salaar will mark his first collaboration with Neel, and fans are eager to see what the two can create together.

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of over ₹250 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.Fans of action films are definitely in for a treat with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. With its massive budget, star-studded cast, and talented director, the film is sure to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.