samantha akkineni

Samantha Akkineni shares Love Story trailer amid separation rumours with Naga Chaitanya, hubby reacts!

Samantha Akkineni sparked separation rumours from husband Naga Chaitanya after she suddenly dropped her surname from all social media platforms in July, without any explanation.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rumours of trouble in the marriage of actress Samantha Akkineni and actor husband Naga Chaitanya have been doing the rounds since July when Samantha all of a sudden dropped the surname ‘Akkineni’ from all her social media handles. The Family Man 2 actress has however refrained from commenting on the reason for her action.

Samantha has however re-posted the trailer of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie Love Story on her Twitter account. The romantic movie stars Sai Pallavi opposite Chaitanya.

While sharing the trailer, Samantha wrote, “WINNER!! All the very best to the  team @Sai_Pallavi92 .. #LoveStoryTrailer”. She specifically tagged Sai Pallavi in her post.

Responding to Samantha’s tweet, Chaitanya wrote, “Thanks Sam”.

Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and is slated for a theatrical release on September 24. The movie is produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Devyani, Rajeev Kanakala, Rao Ramesh and Uttej among others. 

The trailer of the film shows two young people fighting financial woes and falling in love with each other despite their family’s disapproval. Dance also plays a pivotal role in the movie as it is through it that they first come close to each other.

samantha akkineniNaga ChaitanyaLove storySai Pallavifamily man 2Chaitanya Akkineni Samantha Ruth Prabhu marriage
