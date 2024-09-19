New Delhi: The makers of Kanguva treated the audience to an electrifying trailer that has set a high bar, with fans eagerly awaiting the film’s full release. The South Indian film industry is surely reaching newer heights with each of its Pan-India releases. Now, Studio Green is back with yet another exciting announcement of Kanguva hitting the big screens on November 14, 2024.

Its intense visuals, dynamic performances, and captivating music have already created a buzz, suggesting that Kanguva is poised to be a major hit. Taking to social media, the makers shared a thrilling poster along with the caption:

KANGUVA RELEASE: STORY, PLOT AND MUCH MORE

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of the year. With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, it's bigger than Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a unique film set in the prehistoric period. They even hired experts from Hollywood for key technical departments such as action and cinematography. The film also boasts one of the biggest war sequences ever, featuring over 10,000 people.

Studio Green has partnered with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on November 14, 2024.