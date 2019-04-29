close

Priyamani

Tamil actress Priyamani roped in for Virata Parvam

Actress Priyamani has been roped in for Virata Parvam, a film which will be directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame. The film has Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi and Tabu in lead roles. It seems that Priyamani has been impressed with her role and showed interest in being part of Virata Parvam when Venu narrated her the script. It is said that Priyamani has given her nod to the film.

Virata Parvam is set in the backdrop of the emergency and the film will touch upon the themes of democracy, Marxism and Human rights.

It has been a long time since Priyamani has been part of a Telugu film. After getting married, she had taken a break from films. 
She made her Telugu debut with Evare Atagaadu in 2002, which was directed by P Bhanu Shankar. In a very short span of time, she became a favourite of many audiences and she stole the hearts with her performances in various films.

Apart from this film, she will also be seen in Sirivennela, which is being directed by Prakash Pulijala. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up recently and the post-production work of the film is going on at a brisk pace. This film is produced by Kamal Bhora, AN Basha and Ramaseetha under the banner of Shanti Tele Films in association with ANB coordinators.

 

