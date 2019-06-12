Teaser of Manmadhudu 2 to release on June 13

On the occasion of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Akkineni Amala’s 26th wedding anniversary, the makers of Manmadhudu 2 have announced that the teaser of the film will be unveiled on June 13, at 1pm.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. The film is in the final stages of shoot and except a single schedule, almost 80 per cent of the film has been wrapped up.

The film has Devadarshini, Jhansi, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi and others in supporting roles. Also, this film has Samantha Akkineni and Keerthy Suresh doing extended cameos. Both these actresses shot for their roles recently.

Chaitan Bharadwaj is composing music for this film while M Sukumar is handling the cinematography.

Nagarjuna and P. Kiran are jointly producing the movie under Manam Enterprises and Anandi Art Creations banners in association with Viacom18 Studios.

This film is said to be a sequel to Manmadhudu, which released almost 17 years ago. Nothing but the titles are going to match in both these films. Manmadhudu 2 has an entirely different story and expectations on this film are very much high.

As per the reports, the film is expected to release in August, and an official confirmation is awaited from the makers. This is the first time Rakul Preet has paired up with Nagarjuna for a film.