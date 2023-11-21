The Wait Is Over! Kantara 2 Sets Sail As Muhurat Pooja Scheduled for November 27

New Delhi: Unquestionably, one of the most well-known content creators in Indian cinema is Hombale Films. After providing the public with a wide range of content, such as 'KGF Chapters 1 and 2' and 'Kantara', the top production company has started working on the follow-up to the worldwide hit 'Kantara', which will be helmed by actor-writer-director Rishab Shetty. The period drama's prequel has been anticipated by fans since the first instalment was released. According to recent developments, Hombale Films is prepared to begin shooting the movie on November 27.

'Kantara 2' is essentially the prequel to 'Kantara', and the film's producers plan to start shooting it on November 27th in conjunction with the Muhurat Pooja. For the historical drama starring actor-director Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and the rest of the cast and crew, a massive and opulent set is currently being built. The remaining cast members will be revealed when they are ready, but principal photography for the movie will begin in December after the Muhurat pooja.While details about the storyline are scarce, the prequel is expected to transport viewers back in time, unravelling the captivating saga that led to the events of Kantara.

The original 'Kantara', released in 2022, took the cinematic world by storm, garnering critical acclaim and commercial success. The film's captivating storytelling, stunning visuals, and enthralling performances resonated with audiences worldwide.

It is to be noted that 'Kantara', which was released last year in September, took global audiences by storm, and they hailed the film for its storytelling, performances, editing, and divine music. The film explored humans' connection with God and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters at the ticket window. It was the result of the unanimous love of the audiences that made the makers come up with the prequel, and the makers ensured the next part would be the biggest pan-India project in terms of every aspect.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is ready to take audiences on an action-packed ride with the much-awaited Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, which brings the powerhouse Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together. The film will release worldwide on December 22, 2023.