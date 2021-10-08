हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to rumours of 'affairs, abortions' post-separation from Naga Chaitanya

South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya last week, has shut down rumours about the reason behind her breakup in a social media post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to rumours of &#039;affairs, abortions&#039; post-separation from Naga Chaitanya
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday responded to "false rumours and stories" being spread in the media against her after she and actor Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce.

In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said divorce is "an extremely painful process" anyway but the "relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult.

 

"Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," the actor, 34, wrote.

Samantha

Samantha and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in October 2017, had announced their separation last week in a joint statement.

The duo said they have decided to "part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

Samantha Ruth Prabhusamantha akkineniNaga ChaitanyaSamantha Naga Chaitanya divorceChaySam divorce
