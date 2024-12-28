THIS Kannada Film Tops Trending Chart On Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: Sri Murali's Bagheera is creating a buzz not only in theatres but also on OTT platforms, continuing to trend at #1 on Disney+ Hotstar. Hombale Films is on a successful OTT streak, with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire trending for over 300 days and still holding strong, while Bagheera has now taken the #1 spot on the streaming platform.

Directed by D.R. Suri, the film is a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle, featuring mind-blowing VFX, an intriguing storyline, and electrifying BGM. This action-packed extravaganza has successfully immersed audiences in the world of Bagheera.

The film has captured mass attention, topping ratings and earning outstanding reviews everywhere. Hombale Films' Bagheera shows no signs of slowing down. While receiving immense love and appreciation from all quarters, it also dominated the box office.

Following its release on Hotstar, Bagheera opened to a roaring response from audiences and continues to enjoy its blockbuster streak on OTT. This speaks volumes about the love and success Bagheera is garnering.

Take A Look At The Screengrab Below:

Set against a backdrop of intense emotions and thrilling plot twists, ‘Bagheera’ featured Sri Murali in a powerful role that highlights his versatility as an actor. Rukmini Vasanth, known for her compelling performances, is complementing his character, adding depth to the story.

Veteran actor Prakash Raj, a familiar face in Indian cinema, brings his exceptional talent to the film, while Rangayana Raghu’s inclusion adds a unique flavor of humor and charm.

Regarding Bagheera's box office performance, this Kannada-language film has earned an impressive Rs 19.95 crores in just 14 days, according to the Sacnilk website.

Moreover, while Hombale Films continues to rule the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films like Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.