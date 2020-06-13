Trending: South sensation Trisha Krishnan's TikTok dance on Kesha's 'Cannibal' song goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: South actress Trisha Krishnan has a huge fan following on social media. The actress, who recently made a smashing debut in TikTok, has got netizens hooked to her dance moves on a recent video shared on the short-video platform.

Trisha's video where she can be seen dancing to international music sensation Kesha's song 'Cannibal' has gone viral. Watch it here:

Trisha looks cutesy in geeky look with nerd specs on. She is donning a red-black chequered shirt with black tights. We love her top bun though!

Trisha has been successfully working majorly in Tamil and Telugu movies. She even participated in many beauty pageants and got noticed. Trisha won Miss Madras contest back in 1999 and entered movie business.

In 2019, she was seen in hit movie 'Petta' starring Thalaiva Rajinikanth in the lead role.

She has several movies in her kitty Paramapadham Vilayattu, Garjanai, Raangi, Sugar, Ram, and Ponniyin Selvan as of now.