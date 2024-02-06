New Delhi: Step into the world of the heartthrob, Varun Tej, as we decode five winter looks that exemplify his impeccable style. From thick jackets to playful hoodies, this handsome hunk consistently sets the bar high when it comes to winter fashion. Brace yourselves for a journey through Varun Tej's winter looks that are not just style statements but a guide to staying dapper even in the coldest season. As Varun Tej gears up to steal hearts with the highly anticipated film ‘Operation Valentine’, we are enamoured both by his on and off-screen presence.

Varun makes a statement as he effortlessly pairs a thick light-colored jacket with an all-black ensemble. Winter elegance meets contemporary chic, creating a timeless style statement that has us turning heads.

Embrace the rugged charm of winter with Varun's military-inspired look featuring a bold puffer jacket and a snug beanie. His winter aesthetic not only keeps you warm but also adds a dash of adventure to your wardrobe, making it perfect for those chilly outdoor escapades.

Varun Tej proves that winter fashion doesn't always have to be about layers. Opt for his casual yet vibrant ensemble – an orange hoodie paired with shorts – to effortlessly blend comfort with style.

Witness the fusion of subtlety and vibrancy as Varun adorns a white hoodie with delicate dye prints in pink. This winter look exudes a playful charm while maintaining a sophisticated edge. Get ready to make a fashion statement that seamlessly transitions from day to night.

Varun Tej's winter wardrobe wouldn't be complete without a timeless black hoodie.