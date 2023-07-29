trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641828
Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Starrer 'Kushi' Drops Title Track - Watch

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Kushi in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada is scheduled to release in cinemas on 1st September 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 12:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Starrer 'Kushi' Drops Title Track - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi:‘Kushi’ releases a mesmerising track that brings together actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This 3rd single from the film is composed and sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab. After creating a record of 100M+ views and being featured among the top music videos in India for 11 weeks with its first single “Tu Meri Roja’, this new rendition from Hesham Abdul Wahab is a definite chart-topper.

Kushi, written & directed by Shiva Nirvana celebrates love and relationships in the relatable and real world with its trials and tribulations, triumphs and losses and yet the endearing feeling which lasts forever. While Vijay Deverakonda is famous for 'Dear Comrade,' Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for 'Makkhi' and her sizzling dance number 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.


