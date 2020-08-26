हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
South films

Watch these 5 upcoming south movies on OTT platform to enjoy regional flavour!

Today we list out the upcoming south film releases which are set to stream on the digital platforms. Take a look:

Watch these 5 upcoming south movies on OTT platform to enjoy regional flavour!

New Delhi: Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the only saviour for movie lovers has been the OTT platform where a plethora of genres is available for viewing. From romantic, comedy to thriller, horror and action - every kind of movie can be found on the digital platform and language is certainly not a barrier. Therefore, today we list out the upcoming south film releases which are set to stream on the digital platforms. Take a look:

Soorarai Pottru 

Based on the events and struggles of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan, Soorarai Pottru is scheduled to have a DTS release on October 30, 2020. Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the gripping biopic is produced by Suriya and stars him alongside Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles. The film is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (dubbed in all languages).

CU Soon 

Shot entirely on a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown, Malayalam film CU Soon is set for its digital world premiere on September 1 on Amazon Prime Video. Edited and directed by Mahesh Narayan, the gripping drama stars superstar Fahadh Faasil along with Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in pivotal roles. 

Kilometers and Kilometers 

The comedy-drama travel film follows two people as they travel across India from Kerala to Khardung La. This Malayalam film, that stars Tovino Thomas, Joju George, India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva and Basil Joseph, is set to release on Disney+Hotstar soon.

Starring Nani and Sudheer Babu in lead roles, V is a Telugu action thriller about a cop falling in love with a crime writer, releasing on Amazon Prime Video. While everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer challenges him with a puzzle to solve. Set to release on September 5, the film is produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, while it is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film also stars Nivetha Mohan and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by the talented Amit Trivedi. 

Maniyarayile Ashokan

Maniyarayile Ashokan is an upcoming Malayalam romantic comedy film directed by Shamzu Zayba and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner Wayfarer Films along with Jacob Gregory, who also stars in the title role. The film, set in a village, follows the love-life of a middle-class man named Ashokan, played by Jacob. Starring Anupama Parameswaran, Krishna Sankar, Shine Tom Chacko and Anu Sithara in pivotal roles, the film will stream worldwide on Netflix this August 31.

 

South films, South Actors, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, CU Soon, v, Suriya, OTT, OTT platform
