Relationships are often beautiful. A romantic relationship can be a fantastic partnership filled with joy, pleasure, excitement, and respect when we find our true love. However, being in a relationship can sometimes be tricky since true companionship offers the chance for two very distinct experiences.

On the one hand, it gives two people the chance to rely on each other's appreciation and affection. This benefits both partners, who flourish and develop as individuals stemming from a common root.

On the other hand, some people may enter a relationship with the expectation that it will help them receive unconditional love, and overcome their fears, past injuries, and insecurities. In such cases, both individuals face the risk of spiralling down as they relive their early attachment patterns and revert to immature or parental methods of relating under the illusion of fusion, or fantasy bond.

When we meet 'our' person, it's normal for some things to change, but there are other changes that are clear red flags indicating that you're losing yourself.

It's possible to lose your identity in a relationship for several reasons, and this does not necessarily indicate that you or your relationship are particularly "unhealthy." It might be challenging to recognise when you are losing your individuality in a relationship because it may happen gradually. Loved ones are often the first to notice changes that might indicate a loss of individualism.

Avoid losing yourself: How to maintain individuality in a relationship

Prioritizing your own needs works wonders

Maintain interests that were important to you before becoming involved in your relationship. Keep up friendships that were important to you when you were single. You can boost your self-esteem and confidence by taking care of yourself and doing activities that bring you joy.

Establish meaningful communication

When two people share a life together, they have a lot to talk about. It is crucial that they learn to communicate and listen to one another honestly and compassionately. Discuss what your needs are and how they can help support you in honouring your individuality.

Give importance to Intimacy

In addition to being an intimate way for two people to show their love for one another, sexuality plays a crucial role in an adult's personality. Make time to be romantic, and plan a date night. Give your relationship the equal amount of attention as the other aspects of your life (children, career, etc.).

Signs you might be losing your sense of self: What not to do

Don't make assumptions

Don't speak for your partner. However romantic you find it, don't complete each other's sentences.

Don't be afraid of speaking up

You may be giving too much of yourself to your partner if you feel uncomfortable or fearful of expressing your needs in your relationship.

Pleasing your partner

While wanting to please your partner is fine, overdoing it might be a sign that you are giving away too much of yourself when you neglect your needs of physical and mental health in lieu of your relationship.

Amid such strong emotions, it might be simple to forget a little of your individuality. This may be a somewhat expected component of falling in love. However, giving up too much of oneself may often lead to codependency or emotional ﬂuctuations.

However, even as you remain cautious about maintaining your individuality, don't let the idea of being in love replace actions that express your affection for your partner. In keeping your individuality, don't overshadow your relationship, learn to express your love how your partner wishes to be loved without forcing your fantasy of it. After all, life's all about balance!





