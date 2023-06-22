No Spark In Marriage? 5 Ways To Spice Up Your Relationship

Marriage is one of the oldest institutions that has always evoked a strong reaction - as the Hindi phrase goes, "shadi ka laddu jo khaye woh pachtaye or jo na khaye woh bhi pachtaye" (Whether you marry or don't marry, you end up regretting both). Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India of Gleeden, shares, "The journey of marriage is amazing, but it also has its ups and downs. Although there may be a lot of love and romance at first, things may eventually begin to stagnate. A couple's closeness may suffer as a result of the never-ending cycle of work, bills, and responsibilities, which can make married life seem uninteresting and boring. If you think your marriage could use a little spice, keep reading for five suggestions that will reignite the flame in your union."

How To Add Spice To Your Marriage

Sybil Shiddell lists the following five steps for bringing back that lost spark in marriage:

1. Date Nights Aren’t Just For Dating

Date evenings are a tried-and-true method of maintaining romance in a relationship, but they aren't only for dating couples. Married couples frequently neglect to set aside time for one another because of their hectic lifestyles. To maintain the romance in a relationship, it is crucial to set aside time for one another. Plan frequent date nights or save time for an impromptu activity with your spouse. A game night, a picnic in the park, or a romantic candlelight meal at home are all possible options. The purpose is to step back from daily activities and give each other our full attention.

2. Keep the Mystery Alive

Once a couple is married, the mystery and thrill in their relationship can start to wane as they grow accustomed to one another. However, as a pair, you can maintain the mystery by incorporating some role-playing exercises. To add some fun and excitement, you can put on provocative attire or even switch positions. In addition to spicing up your sex life, role-playing might revive the excitement you experienced during your first few dates.

3. Sweat Together

Exercise is beneficial for both your physical and mental well-being, and it may also be a chance for couples to exercise together. A fun thing that you and your spouse can do together is join a gym together or go for a morning jog. Not only will this deepen your relationship, but it will also increase your physical attraction to one another.

4. Celebrate Small Achievement

Marriage is about sharing in both great and little victories together. To keep things interesting, it's a good idea to acknowledge each other's modest successes. It could be anything as simple as finishing a task at work or adhering to a healthy eating regimen. The general pleasure of your marriage will increase when you both feel appreciated and share in each other's achievements.

5. Communicate And Be Honest

The foundation of a successful marriage is communication. Honest communication about your thoughts, aspirations, and expectations will improve your ability to comprehend one another. It's crucial to be transparent with your thoughts and give your partner's worries and opinions careful consideration. Open communication can help both couples feel appreciated and cherished, which will improve intimacy and strengthen emotional ties.

"You may rekindle the passion and romance that may have waned over time in your marriage by injecting some spontaneity, excitement, and novelty into your interactions. It may take work to incorporate these eccentric suggestions into your everyday routine, but the benefits of a hot marriage will be worthwhile. Keep in mind that marriage is a journey, and it requires two committed partners to keep the passion and love alive," says Sybil Shiddell.