The arrival of winter brings its own set of challenges for pets where they need utmost care by pet parents. However, with the right precautionary measures and attention to minute details, your furry friend can thrive even in winter months.

Richa Jaggi, Co- Founder & CMO at Awshad shares how to take care of your pet's wellness in winters.

As temperature drops, it's crucial to dress your pet in warm, high-quality woolens to avoid discomfort or itchiness. Some materials cause a lot of itchiness for dogs that can lead to bleeding due to itching so ensure to buy good quality woolens only.

Healthy meals are also an integral part for petcare. Serve chicken or bone broth to keep them warm and healthy. Shorter, more frequent walks during the cooler parts of the day can help maintain your pet's physical and mental well-being while avoiding extreme temperatures.

Additionally, natural Pet CBD Oil for dogs is especially beneficial during winters, helping pets manage pain, arthritis, and anxiety, which are often aggravated in colder weather. It also supports pets with serious conditions like epilepsy and cancer treatments, offering them relief and a better quality of life. By alleviating joint pain and discomfort, our CBD oil helps older pets stay active and comfortable throughout the season.