Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh talks about 'bagging' Deepika Padukone

Here's what he said

Ranveer Singh talks about &#039;bagging&#039; Deepika Padukone

New Delhi: One of the most sought after actresses in the industry, Ranveer Singh has revealed why would never cheat on his wife Deepika Padukone.

Recently, during a talk show, Karan Johar asked Ranveer about how difficult was it to resist with so many beautiful ladies around him in the industry. To which Ranveer said, "I have bagged myself the topmost chick, so what do I have to worry about. I have never met anybody in my life who has captivated me like the way she does. I have been seeing her for six years before we got married and that is a testament to the fact that no other person has been, or will be good enough to tempt me. She (Deepika) is really something else." '

On the work front, Ranveer's  'Gully Boy' has got a humungous response from the audience. The film stars Alia Bhatt opposite him. The actor has also started prepping up for Kabir Khan's '83. Apart from these, the 'Padmaavat' star is a part of Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'.

Coming to Deepika, the actress is all set to produce and act in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'.

The actress will portray the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. 

