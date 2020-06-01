Indian Space Research Organisation congratulates NASA, SpaceX for historic launch

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday (June 1, 2020) congratulated the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and SpaceX for their historic first launch of manned mission after 2011.

ISRO took to its official Twitter account to congratulate NASA and SpaceX.

Congratulations to #NASA and #SpaceX for historic first launch of manned mission after 2011. Great job ! — ISRO (@isro) June 1, 2020

Yesterday (May 31), two NASA astronauts crossed over into the International Space Station (ISS) after their Crew Dragon capsule docked with the orbital outpost within a 19 hour of journey from Flordia (US).

"This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived at the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX`s Dragon Endeavour spacecraft," NASA tweeted.

This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/3t9Ogtpik4 — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

“We’re just happy to be here and Chris [Cassidy] is going to put us work. And hopefully we will fit in and not mess too many things up.” @Astro_Doug on him and @AstroBehnken being the newest crew members of the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/Y5xZJFn2As — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

Earlier on May 31 at 12:52 AM IST, Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk-owned SpaceX created history by becoming the first private rocket company to launch two American astronauts toward orbit from Florida, in their second attempt after the first one was deferred due to the poor weather conditions.

The mission is significant as it marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from American soil after a gap of over nine years (2011).

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.