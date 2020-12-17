ISRO's PSLV-C50 successfully injects communication satellite CMS-01 into orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) workhorse rocket PSLV-C50 successfully injected into orbit India's latest communication satellite CMS-01 on Thursday, the space agency said.
READ | ISRO successfully launches communication satellite CMS-01 onboard PSLV-C50
The communication satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. The satellite has a life span of seven years, ISRO said.
ISRO on Thursday successfully launched CMS-01 onboard the launch vehicle Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50). The polar satellite launch vehicle's 52nd mission lift-off took place at 3.41 pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota.
ISRO tweeted, "PSLV C50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota."
#PSLVC50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota#ISRO #CMS01 pic.twitter.com/9uCQIHIapo
— ISRO (@isro) December 17, 2020
"CMS01 successfully separated from the fourth stage of PSLV-C50. PSLV-C50 successfully injected CMS01 communication satellite precisely in predefined orbit. Satellite is functioning very well and will be placed in a specified slot in another four days. Teams worked very well and safely under COVID-19 pandemic situation," said ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan.
#CMS01 successfully separated from fourth stage of #PSLVC50 and injected into orbit#ISRO
— ISRO (@isro) December 17, 2020
CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.
PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and the launch would be the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from here.
It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.