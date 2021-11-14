हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Are you a real stargazer? Enter NASA's 'Nebula' zone and take on challenge

Keeping its social media game up to the mark, NASA has shared a clip comprising of mesmerising pictures of 6 Nebulas and asked its stargazers to name all.

Image credit: NASA

New Delhi: Behold cosmic lovers! The American space agency has yet again come up with a puzzle to test your love for the celestial phenomenons that lie at the edge of the world.

Keeping its social media game up to the mark, NASA has shared a clip comprising of pictures of 6 Nebulas and asked its stargazers to name all.

So, are you ready to take on NASA’s challenge? See if you can name all the Nebulas:

Kudos to you cosmo lover if you aced the challenge and if not, then let us help you with the extraterrestrial puzzle. Here are the names of all the Nebulas featured in NASA’s clip:

The Hourglass Nebula: It is a young planetary nebula in the southern constellation Musca. Funfact, the 'Hourglass Nebula' is located inside the Lagoon Nebula.

The Spirograph Nebula: Glowing like a multi-faceted jewel, this planetary nebula lies about 2000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Lepus.

The Red Rectangle Nebula: With a spectacular symmetry and red colour, this Nebula is a protoplanetary nebula residing in the Monoceros constellation.

The Little Ghost Nebula: This round and planet-shaped, faint nebula resides in the Ophiuchus constellation. Don’t confuse it with Ghost Nebula or Ghost Head Nebula, they are different.

The Retina Nebula: The Box Nebula is located on the western border of the constellation Lupus, the Wolf. With dust clouds, this Nebula is torus-shaped.

The Cone Nebula: The Cone Nebula resides in the Monoceros constillation and funfact, it forms part of the nebulosity surrounding the Christmas Tree Cluster.

Well! that’s all for now from the Nebula zone. Hope you enjoyed the celestial trip as people on social media are already loving NASA’s extraterrestrial puzzle.

Tags:
NebulaNASAStarsconstellationsGalaxy
