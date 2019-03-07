Around 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy, fishing nets cut

Rameswaram: Nearly 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing off Katchatheevu and fishing nets of 30 mechanised boats snapped, a fishermen association leader said Thursday.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea in 570 boats Wednesday night and were fishing near Katchatheevu islet when the Lankan Navy personnel came in four boats and cut the nets of 30 vessels before driving them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President S Emerit alleged.

The fisherfolk were forced to return to the shore without a catch, he said. Nine fishermen from Thondi in Ramanathapuram district were arrested on February 25 by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters.