EC notice to DMK leader A Raja for derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami’s mother

New Delhi: The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to DMK leader A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his mother during an election campaign.

The former Union minister and DMK's "star campaigner" has been asked to respond to the EC notice by 6 PM on Wednesday.

In its notice to A Raja, the poll body said, “based on ground reports, it is of the view that the contents of the speech made by you are not only derogatory but also obscene and lower the dignity of motherhood of women, which seems to be a serious violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct."

The election commission has given him "an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 6.00 PM on March 31, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you."

The notice said the EC received a complaint through the state chief electoral officer from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which alleged that Raja had made derogatory and scandalous speech against Palaniswami during an election campaign on March 26 at Thousand Lights assembly constituency.

The notice pointed out that the Central Crime Branch has registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 against the DMK MP.

The EC said that Raja had allegedly said that (DMK leader MK) "Stalin is a child of good relationship and good birth while Palaniswami is a child of bad relationship and a premature born child".

The EC also referred to some other remarks made by Raja against the chief minister. Though Raja has clarified in a public meeting in Gudalur on Sunday that he did not intend to defame Palaniswami or his late mother, but was making a comparison between the leadership qualities of his party chief M K Stalin and the CM, using a children's analogy.

