Jayaraj-Bennix custodial deaths: CBI takes over probe from CB-CID; visits bereaved family for questioning

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday formally took over the investigation into the Jayaraj-Bennix custodial deaths case from the CB-CID. A Team headed by CBI ADSP Vijaykumar Shukla started the investigation by visiting the residence of the bereaved family in Sathankulam.

The team of CBI officials visited the residence of the late father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennix and spoke to their family members. The CBI team questioned Jayaraj’s wife Selvarani and also their daughters in connection with the incident.

The Madras High Court, which has taken a suo-motu cognizance of the crime, has been at the forefront of ensuring that the probe is expedited and justice is delivered. Be it with regards filing of murder charges or the arrest of guilty policemen, the court has overseen important development in the case.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had earlier appreciated the CB-CID police for its quick investigation and searches.

The major breakthrough in the case came when a woman constable of the Sathankulam Police Station who, despite facing intimidation from her male colleagues (as per the magistrate’s report), informed the Judicial Magistrate regarding the torture that took place in the station and the evidence connecting the same.

As of Thursday, the CB-CID, which handled the case to the CBI as per the court’s order, had arrested 10 police personnel from the Sathankulam Police Station, where the alleged custodial torture had taken place.

During the recent hearing of the case on Thursday, the High Court instructed either the CBI or the CB-CID to proceed with the formalities, file a plea to conduct a custodial interrogation of the arrested police personnel within 15 days of their being arrested.

The court also ordered the CBI and CB-CID to file their respective status reports in a sealed cover before the next hearing, which is scheduled for 28th July.