mdmk

MDMK chief Vaiko releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Chief Vaiko on Wednesday released his party’s manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021.

The MDMK manifesto was released in the presence of party leaders at the party office in Chennai. Vaiko’s party is contesting six seats on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK's) ‘Rising Sun’ symbol in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

The MDMK leader will contest the assembly election as part of the DMK-led front for the first time. Vaiko had floated MDMK in 1994 after he parted ways with the DMK.

 

 

As part of the alliance, MDMK has been allotted the Sattur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (reserved), Madurantakam (reserved) and Ariyalur assembly constituencies for contesting the assembly election.

Congress, which is contesting 25 seats as part of an alliance with the DMK, had released its manifesto on Tuesday. In its election manifesto, Congress promised to close liquor shops, train 500 youths for government jobs and steps to abolish NEET among other things.

MK Salin-led DMK also promised to reduce fuel prices, bring in legislation to abolish medical exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and provide 75 per cent reservation in jobs for natives among other sops in its manifesto released on Saturday.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

