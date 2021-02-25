Six dead, several injured in blast in firecracker factory at Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Virudhunagar: As many as six people were reportedly killed and several others injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit at Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi on Thursday (February 25, 2021).

More than ten sheds where chemicals had been stored were razed to the ground in the mishap, the second such incident this month in a cracker manufacturing unit in this region, the country's fireworks hub, PTI reported.

The fire and rescue service teams battled the blaze in the unit at Kalayar Kurichi, police said. While the injured were rushed to hospital to administer treatment.

The cause of the explosion was not known immediately.

On February 2, a similar incident took place just two weeks ago when nearly 20 persons died and many injured in a tragic accident in a similar factory.