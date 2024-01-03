trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705615
NewsTechnology
META

16 Year Old Girl Virtually Raped In Metaverse! Yes, You Heard That Right!

As per reports in the Daily Mail, the cops in UK are investing the gangrape case of a 16 year old child in the Metaverse, believed to be the first such virtual sexual offence investigated by the agency.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

16 Year Old Girl Virtually Raped In Metaverse! Yes, You Heard That Right!

New Delhi: While the Metaverse seem to be blurring the line between virtual and reality --merging both the worlds in an interconnected digital universe -- crime against women too have set its foot in the digital world.

As per reports in the Daily Mail, the cops in UK are investing the gangrape case of a 16 year old child in the Metaverse, believed to be the first such virtual sexual offence investigated by the agency.

The Daily Mail reported that the teenager, though has not suffered any physical attack or injury during the virtual gangrape of her digital avatar, the mental and psychological trauma that she underwent are similar to that of the physical attack.

Since the virtual reality experience is a completely immersive one, the assault and harassment have the same psychological and emotional impact.

Daily Mail, quoting a Meta spokesman said, 'The kind of behaviour described has no place on our platform, which is why for all users we have an automatic protection called personal boundary, which keeps people you don't know a few feet away from you.'

National Police Chiefs' Council's Child Protection and Abuse Investigation Lead, Ian Critchley, told Daily Mail, "We know offenders' tactics to groom and commit offences are constantly evolving. This is why our collective fight against predators like in this case, is essential to ensuring young people are protected online and can use technology safely without threat or fear." 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Why are truck drivers afraid of 'hit and run' law?
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes
DNA Video
DNA: Tourists turn hill station into 'garbage dump'
DNA Video
DNA: ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission
DNA Video
DNA: Drivers stage protests over new law on hit and run cases
DNA Video
DNA: 'Congress Formula' of seat sharing in I.N.D.I.A
DNA Video
DNA: World politics will change in 2024!