Apple Event 2024: Tech Giant Expected To Launch These Products

New Delhi: In the tech world, anticipation is building as rumors circulate about Apple's groundbreaking releases in 2024. Brace yourselves for a wave of innovation as the iPhone 16 series, a revamped MacBook Air with the M3 chip, an iPad Pro with an OLED display, and a redesigned Apple Watch X are all expected to hit the market.

iPhone 16 Series

Scheduled for a September 2024 launch, the iPhone 16 series is poised to build on the success of its predecessor. Leaks suggest a sleek new chassis design, with Pro models potentially featuring a dedicated "capture" button for quick camera access. An extended Action button across the lineup aims to simplify navigation through apps.

Speculations hint at buttons adopting haptic technology, enhanced zoom capabilities for Pro models, and even the debut of an "iPhone 16 Ultra." The series is expected to boast a larger battery, a new chipset, higher refresh rate displays, and an upgraded camera. Fast charging support remains uncertain, but Apple may surprise us, given the recent strides in Android phones.

MacBook Air With M3 Chip

Apple plans to introduce a new MacBook Air in 2024, equipped with the advanced M3 chip. This move is aimed at dispelling the notion that the MacBook Air is only suited for light tasks.

The M3 chip promises a significant performance boost, providing users with a faster and more efficient experience, especially in tasks like video editing.

iPad Pro 2024

In a long-awaited move, Apple is set to bring OLED display technology to its iPad Pro lineup in 2024. The iPad Pro is expected to be powered by the all-new Apple Silicon M3 chip.

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests an early launch in the second quarter of 2024, marking a milestone as the first iPad with an OLED display.

Apple Watch X Revamp

Leaked information points to a redesigned Apple Watch X hitting the shelves next year. With a thinner profile and a magnetic band attachment system, the new design is sure to catch the eye of tech enthusiasts.

Rumored health features include sleep apnea detection and blood pressure monitoring for hypertension, adding a layer of wellness to the revamped Apple Watch X.

AppleGPT

In a surprising move towards the world of generative AI, Apple is reportedly developing an in-house ChatGPT-like service named AppleGPT. Initially designed for internal use, this tool is said to aid employees in testing features, summarizing text, and providing answers based on stored data.

If leaks are accurate, AppleGPT might make its public debut in 2024, offering a new dimension to Apple's suite of services.