Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive price cut; Here’s how much it costs now

New Delhi: The new Apple iPhone 13 is quite expensive. What if we told you that the price of the iPhone 13 had been significantly reduced? To cut a long story short, the iPhone 13 128GB model is now available at Rs 55,990, down from Rs 79,900 upon launch. In September, Apple released the iPhone 13 series, which included the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The official website of Apple distributors, IndiaiStore.com, has a big discount on the iPhone 13 smartphone series. If you want to buy an iPhone 13 from the store, it will give you a Rs 6000 discount if you pay with HDFC Bank cards. The discount is applicable even if you choose the EMI option, which reduces the cost to Rs 73,900.

Furthermore, if you have a previous iPhone in good shape to sell, iStore will give you an additional discount of Rs 18,000, as the exchange value of an iPhone XR 64 GB in India is roughly Rs 18,000. As a result, if you trade an iPhone 11 or higher model, the discounted price would increase even more. Not only that, but you'll get a Rs 3000 exchange incentive, bringing the total cost of your iPhone 13 to roughly Rs 55,990. However, the exchange offer is only applicable with Cashify and Servify, which are Apple Authorized Trade-in Providers.

Similarly, the same discount is available on the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which are priced at Rs 45900, Rs 96900, and Rs 1,06,900, respectively, following the round up discount.

iPhone 13 Features and Specs

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels and is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, which the company claims is 50% more efficient than the competition. It comes with iOS 15 and a larger 3240 mAh battery that claims 18 hours of movie playback.

When it comes to the iPhone 13 camera, it has a 12MP camera lens with a 26mm wide field of vision, which is 47 percent larger than the previous generation, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, which are located diagonally to each other. It has a 12MP 23mm wide lens on the front. The iPhone 13 comes in five colours: Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, and Red.

