iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Soon In BRAND New Yellow Colour! Here's How To Prebook in India

New Delhi: Pre-orders for the new Yellow colorway of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now open worldwide and in India. This year's colour options only apply to the two non-Pro iPhone 14 models, unlike the previous year when they were available for all four iPhone 13 series handsets.

The new Yellow colour joins the existing Red, Blue, Purple, Midnight, and Starlight finishes as the sixth colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Through Flipkart, Apple's online store, and other retail locations, customers may acquire the new Yellow colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. (Also Read: Today's 'Vishwakarmas' Can Become Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs: PM Narendra Modi In Post-Budget Webinar On PM VIKAS)

Price of iPhone 14

The base 128GB edition of the iPhone 14 costs Rs 79,900 in India. Also, the phone is available in 256GB and 512GB variants, which cost Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The base 128GB edition of the iPhone 14 Plus costs Rs 89,900 in India. Also, there are 256GB and 512GB variants of the phone available for Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.

Price of iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available to Indian buyers during Flipkart's Big Saving Days promotion, which runs from March 11 to March 15. The iPhone 14 can be purchased from Flipkart for as little as Rs 65,999, while the iPhone 14 Plus is offered at its lowest price to date of Rs 73,999.

Availability of Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus yellow colour variant

Beginning on March 14, the new Yellow colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available for purchase in India. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Covers will be offered for Rs 4,900 in India in four additional colours: Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris.